Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 30,464,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,536,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

