Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 329.4% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,805. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $189.92 and a twelve month high of $269.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

