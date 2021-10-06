Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $551.27. The stock had a trading volume of 76,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $602.48 and its 200-day moving average is $615.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

