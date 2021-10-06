Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,964,000. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. 3,698,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,085,641. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion and a PE ratio of -20.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $819,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,555,398 shares of company stock valued at $156,569,609 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

