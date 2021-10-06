Cenkos Securities plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CNKS traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83.90 ($1.10). 415,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.09. Cenkos Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The stock has a market cap of £47.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

Get Cenkos Securities alerts:

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.