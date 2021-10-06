Cenkos Securities plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CNKS traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83.90 ($1.10). 415,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.09. Cenkos Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The stock has a market cap of £47.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.
Cenkos Securities Company Profile
