Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.35

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.35 and last traded at C$13.23, with a volume of 4598335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.55.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.5099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

