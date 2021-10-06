Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells $159,485.20 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,638. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

