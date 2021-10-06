Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.90, but opened at $32.32. Certara shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,163,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,745,414.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock worth $620,511,149. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Certara by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Certara by 6,519.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Certara by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after buying an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

