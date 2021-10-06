Chain Guardians (CGG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.54 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $33.10 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00229135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00103742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

