Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,406.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

