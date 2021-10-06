Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

CD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -145.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 2,045.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 74,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

