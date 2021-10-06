Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.48.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. 22,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -145.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

