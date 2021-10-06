Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,863.86.

NYSE:CMG traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,826.56. 5,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,884.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,613.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

