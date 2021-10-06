Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Trading Up 1%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)’s stock price was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 2,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on CJEWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

