Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Trading Up 1%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 2,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CJEWY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

