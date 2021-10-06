Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives $22.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

