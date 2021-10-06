CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

