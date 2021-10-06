CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 36.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $338.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

