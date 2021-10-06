CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $557,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,042. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

