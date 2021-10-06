CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Up 1.5%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

About CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

