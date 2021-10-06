Citigroup Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Lufax by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,342,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,574,000 after buying an additional 1,055,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,252,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,825,000 after buying an additional 442,671 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Lufax by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,175,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,499 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lufax by 61.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,665 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lufax by 3.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,038,000 after acquiring an additional 151,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

NYSE:LU opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

