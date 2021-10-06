Citigroup Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,483 shares of company stock worth $86,111,606 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

