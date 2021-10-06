Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 111,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

EWQ stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

