Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,363 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

