Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,617 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,657,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.