Citigroup Increases American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target to $53.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. 8,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,778. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 669,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

