Citigroup Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $51.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $32.08 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

