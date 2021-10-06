Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.