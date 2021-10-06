Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

CLFD traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. 206,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.68 million, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $48.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.