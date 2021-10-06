CloakCoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.05 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $4,513.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000767 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024145 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,706,011 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

