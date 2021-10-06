Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Coda Octopus Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CODA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,946. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.58. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.17.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.