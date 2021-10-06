Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.