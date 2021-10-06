Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

