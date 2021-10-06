Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Up 48.1% in September

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RNP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

