Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 154,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE BIP opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.