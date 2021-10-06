Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAD stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51.

