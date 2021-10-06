Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $236.43 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $202.12 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.76 and a 200-day moving average of $244.96.

