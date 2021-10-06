Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 63,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $730,000.

NYSEARCA RFV opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $99.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00.

