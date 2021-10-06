Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $96,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. 2,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,505. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

