Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of AZZ worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in AZZ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 41,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in AZZ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in AZZ by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

