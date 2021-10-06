Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of UIS stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,793. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.