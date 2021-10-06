Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 59.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,113. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

