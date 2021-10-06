Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 211 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.66. 1,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,933. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

