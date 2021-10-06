Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of iStar worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iStar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iStar during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iStar during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

STAR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. 3,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

