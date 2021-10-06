Comparing Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) & Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Customers Bancorp 28.85% 25.04% 1.24%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dacotah Banks and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Customers Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00

Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.10%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Volatility and Risk

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Customers Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Customers Bancorp $645.04 million 2.17 $132.58 million $3.49 12.45

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses in the state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

