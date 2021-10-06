Comparing TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -12.87% -5.48% -1.45% NextEra Energy Partners 26.18% 3.22% 1.95%

TransAlta has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransAlta and NextEra Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.57 billion 1.83 -$214.25 million ($0.38) -27.95 NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 6.35 -$50.00 million ($0.81) -93.89

NextEra Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransAlta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TransAlta and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 1 6 0 2.86 NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 9 0 2.62

TransAlta currently has a consensus price target of $15.21, indicating a potential upside of 43.26%. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $80.23, indicating a potential upside of 5.49%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

Dividends

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TransAlta pays out -36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -327.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats TransAlta on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, and Hydro segments are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining its electrical generation. The Energy Marketing segment engages in marketing its production through short-term and long-term contracts. The Corporate segment deals with its central financial, legal, administrative, and investing functions. The company was founded by William Maxwell Aitken in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

