Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.95

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 38091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRK. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.