Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.95

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 38091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRK. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

