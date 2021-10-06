ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.86

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.86 and last traded at $71.73, with a volume of 11265079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

