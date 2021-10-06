Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 60,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth $2,485,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $14,071,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $176.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.