ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.00

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 5076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

WISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $87,420.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,349,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,850. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

